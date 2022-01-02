Dallas Morning News Under Fire for Report on Cruz's Daughter, 13

The Dallas Morning News has come under fire for its brief report on the 13-year-old daughter of Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas.

The News story mentioned the daughter's political disagreements with her father posted on her TikTok account, which has since been made private.

"An utterly classless story from the @dallasnews," former Cruz spokesman Ron Nehrling, once a California GOP chairman, tweeted shortly after midnight ET on New Years.

"She's just 13, not an elected official. Let it go."

The Twitter account of the News captioned its posting of the story, "Ted Cruz's daughter says she disagrees 'with most of his views.'"

The story also mentioned former White House senior counselor Kellyanne Conway's teen daughter coming out on social media against former President Donald Trump.

While the TikTok account of Cruz's daughter is private, clips from her videos were shared on Twitter.

"A lot of people judge me based upon him at first glance, but I really disagree with most of his views," she said in the clips.

Conservative journalist Jessica O'Donnell noted a media double standard in getting "dirt" from the coverage of political children.

"Ted Cruz's daughters are 10 and 13," she tweeted. "We're getting more 'dirt' from minors than the president's 51 year-old son. Our media is so gross."

A veteran from Indianapolis mocked the News for agreeing with the politics of a 13-year-old.

"Dallas Morning News agrees 'with views of a 13-year old'. #ifixeditforyou," Douglas Karr, who has a "verified" Twitter checkmark, tweeted.

An Obama administration appointee was appalled by the News' report, too.

"What a 13-year-old says about her dad on TikTok — in an account that had been made private prior to publishing this story — is not newsworthy, absent some extraordinary revelation," Eric Columbus tweeted. "And I say this as someone who despises him."

This is not the first time Cruz's daughter was in the news. He was once criticized for taking his daughter on a trip to Cancun, Mexico, while large parts of Texas were without power due to a winter storm last year.