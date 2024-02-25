Sen. Thune Endorses Trump in 2024 Primary

Senate Minority Whip John Thune, R-S.D., on Sunday endorsed former President Donald Trump for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination.

Thune's endorsement comes the day after Trump defeated primary rival Nikki Haley in her home state of South Carolina, where Haley served as governor before serving as U.N. ambassador.

"The primary results in South Carolina make clear that Donald Trump will be the Republican nominee for president in this year's pivotal presidential election. The choice before the American people is crystal clear: It's Donald Trump or Joe Biden," Thune said. "I support former President Trump's campaign to win the presidency, and I intend to do everything I can to see that he has a Republican majority in the Senate working with him.

"Together we must put an end to the disastrous Biden-[Senate Majority Leader Chuck] Schumer agenda. Our country cannot endure another four years of Bidenomics, continued lawlessness at our southern border, and American weakness on the global stage," Thune continued.

Thune supported Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., in his presidential bid before Scott dropped out and endorsed Trump.