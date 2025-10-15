Thune Schedules Procedural Vote on Defense Appropriations Bill

Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., has scheduled an initial procedural vote Thursday on the House-passed defense appropriations bill, a move to pressure Democrats amid the federal government shutdown.

The shutdown has entered its third week with no end in sight as Republicans refuse to negotiate with Democrats over health insurance tax credits they are seeking to extend.

When asked by reporters Wednesday whether there are conversations among lawmakers about a shutdown exit ramp, Thune said, "There are."

But he said Democrats are "dug in," arguing that Saturday's "No Kings" protest marks a "threshold issue for them."

"I'm hoping that in some of their conversations they'll get sort of more realistic," Thune said.

On the defense appropriations bill, which will need 60 votes to advance, he said the goal is "to see what the traffic will bear in terms of additional bills.

"We would like to put together a package, like we did last time on the floor, which will take consent, and if we can get on Defense appropriations, which we'll vote on tomorrow, then we can start that negotiation process."

Asked whether he expects the government to remain closed until full-year funding bills are passed, Thune said, "I certainly hope not."

"Shutdowns are not good for anybody, and the sooner we end it, the better."

The GOP-led Senate last week approved the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), 70-20, aiming to fund the U.S. military at $924.7 billion in fiscal 2026.

The bill's passage allows the armed services committees from both chambers to start the conference process, during which lawmakers hammer out a compromise between each version of the legislation.

The House version, passed in September, has a much lower top line at nearly $893 billion.

Even though the NDAA has been enacted, most of its new initiatives can't start until Congress passes the appropriations bill.

President Donald Trump last week ordered the Defense Department to issue military paychecks using leftover internal funds, ensuring that troops are paid until at least Oct. 15.

Trump in a Truth Social post blamed Democrats and said he was exercising his authority as commander in chief to direct Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth "to use all available funds to get our Troops PAID on October 15th." The Republican president added, "We have identified funds to do this, and Secretary Hegseth will use them to PAY OUR TROOPS."

