WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: threats | transition | trump

Biden: Working With FBI on Hoax Threats to Lawmakers, Trump Cabinet Picks

Friday, 29 November 2024 06:43 PM EST

President Joe Biden said on Friday that his administration was working with the FBI to address "swatting" and bomb threats made this week targeting lawmakers and several of President-elect Donald Trump's cabinet picks.

Rep. Seth Magaziner, a House Democrat from Rhode Island, said on Friday he was targeted by a bomb threat at home, a day after six Democratic lawmakers from Connecticut reported similar threats to their homes over the Thanksgiving Day holiday. Law enforcement in each case found no evidence of explosive devices, the lawmakers said.

Pete Hegseth, Trump's choice to become defense secretary, and Lee Zeldin, Trump's pick to lead the Environmental Protection Agency, were among nominees targeted with bomb threats and swatting attempts on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Swatting is a false report made to police to induce chaos and fear by drawing a potentially heavy, armed response by officers at someone's home. Law enforcement experts say it's a form of harassment that is increasingly being used to target prominent figures.

"House Democrats will not be deterred or intimidated from serving the people by violent threats," Democratic House leader Hakeem Jeffries said in a statement on Friday.

Trump was wounded in an assassination attempt in Pennsylvania in July. In a separate incident in September, a man was charged with attempted assassination after allegedly positioning himself with a rifle outside one of Trump's Florida golf courses.

Biden, speaking on Friday to reporters in Nantucket, Massachusetts, where he is spending the Thanksgiving holiday, said he expected to speak to Trump again during the transition.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
President Joe Biden said on Friday that his administration was working with the FBI to address "swatting" and bomb threats made this week targeting lawmakers and several of President-elect Donald Trump's cabinet picks.Rep. Seth Magaziner, a House Democrat from Rhode Island,...
threats, transition, trump
254
2024-43-29
Friday, 29 November 2024 06:43 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved