Bondi Vows Action on Threats Against All Lawmakers

By    |   Wednesday, 11 February 2026 12:36 PM EST

In a rare moment of bipartisan agreement during a heated hearing, Attorney General Pam Bondi expressed concern about Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., receiving "death threats."

"Congressman, I completely agree with you," Bondi told Wednesday's House Judiciary Committee hearing, where she faced sharp criticism from Democrats but found a calmer, bipartisan moment with Swalwell.

Swalwell sought a vow for President Donald Trump's attorney general to look into violent threats against him, his family, and other lawmakers for their rhetoric aimed at Trump.

"I know about several of those personally involving you," Bondi said. "I believe one has been charged publicly.

"And there's something I would be happy to talk to you about off camera, but I can assure you that they are very serious. They are being looked into, and I can give you more details on those."

It was a rare moment of agreement during the hearing, which included frequent interruptions by Democrats who said "Reclaiming my time," as Bondi attempted to respond to their questions about her, the Justice Department, and Trump.

"None of you should be threatened ever," Bondi told Swalwell. "None of your children should be threatened. None of your families should be threatened.

"And I will work with you — you can come into my office any day. I will work with all of you on both sides of the aisle if you are ever threatened, and I would gladly. I'll gladly talk to you after this hearing about your cases, but I can tell you some of them are very active."

Committee Chair Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, expressed his concern and condolences for Swalwell's family and the threats they have received.

"We're sorry for what the gentleman and his family have had to go through," Jordan concluded. "We appreciate what the attorney general said. I think some of the things that the gentleman from California related, we can all relate to, and it's unfortunate.

"It's wrong, as the attorney general said, and we appreciate the help we get from the Justice Department."

Eric Mack

Eric Mack has been a writer and editor at Newsmax since 2016. He is a 1998 Syracuse University journalism graduate and a New York Press Association award-winning writer.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Wednesday, 11 February 2026 12:36 PM
