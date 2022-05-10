Trump Endorses Kentucky Rep. Massie to Return to Congress

Former President Donald Trump endorsed Republican Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie on Tuesday in his bid for reelection to Congress.

In an announcement on Trump's "Save America" site, the former president praised Massie as "a conservative warrior for Kentucky's 4th Congressional District."

Trump said that "Massie has my complete and total endorsement," because as "an MIT graduate and a first-rate defender of the Constitution, Thomas fights hard to protect your liberties, especially the First and Second Amendments, which are under siege by the radical Left."

The former president also called Massie "strong on the border and our military and vets."

In the latest poll for the Republican primary conducted by Robert Blizzard of Public Opinion Strategies, Massie has an overwhelming lead with 66% of the vote, with no other GOP candidate running against him even in double digits, according to the Northern Kentucky Tribune.

Massie should also have no difficulty in the general election, as his district has been in Republican hands for all but six years since 1967. The last time a Democrat represented the district was from 1998 to 2004.