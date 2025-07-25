Massie: GOP Leaders Plan to Block Recess Appointments

Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., has called out Republican leadership over their plans to block President Donald Trump from making recess appointments during the congressional summer break, the Washington Examiner reported.

While the Constitution provides the president the ability to make temporary recess appointments when Congress is out of session, Massie said that House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., and Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., aren't going to let that happen.

"During August recess, Speaker Johnson and Leader Thune plan to call the House and Senate into session every four or five days, with practically no one there, for the sole purpose of preventing Trump from making recess appointments," Massie posted on X Friday.

He posted a similar message on Thursday as well.

One political and market researcher said there's a method at play.

"It's most likely so they have power to cut deals with Trump. We saw this with RFK Jr's [Robert F. Kennedy Jr.] confirmation. Many senators held out on their vote until Trump cut a deal ([Sen. Bill] Cassidy and [Sen. Lindsey] Graham received endorsements in exchange for their yes vote.) With automatic confirmations, senators have less leverage," Anna Matson posted on X Friday.

Massie's not the only Republican calling out leadership. Sens. Mike Lee of Utah and Ron Johnson of Wisconsin also weighed in this week.

"Tell your senators to either (1) stay & get the job done, confirming the 135 Trump nominees pending in the Senate, or (2) recess & let President Trump make recess appointments, as authorized by the Constitution," Lee posted on X Wednesday.

Johnson posted on X, "Time for recess appointments."

The Senate marked its 100th confirmation Thursday "despite continued obstruction from Senate Democrats," Senate Majority Whip John Barrasso, R-Wyo., said on the flloor.

"For more than six months, Senate Democrats have turned advice and consent into automatic opposition. It doesn't just delay President Trump. It damages the country," Barrasso said.

"Democrats have filibustered all but one of President Trump's nominees, and that was the very first nominee: Marco Rubio to be secretary of state. He was confirmed on day one of this administration. Since then, it has been a wall of obstruction."