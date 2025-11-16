Rep. Massie Predicts Wave of GOP Votes on Epstein Files

Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., on Sunday predicted a surge of Republican support for a House vote that could force the Trump administration to release long-sought files on Jeffrey Epstein, setting up a rare moment of bipartisan pressure and a politically charged test for members of both parties.

Massie said he expects a significant bloc of House Republicans to join an effort this week to require the release of additional federal records tied to Epstein, the convicted sex offender whose network of associates has drawn public scrutiny.

He told ABC's "This Week" that GOP support could exceed 100 members. Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., also led the bipartisan discharge petition that pushed the measure to the floor.

The bill is scheduled for a House vote this week.

The petition succeeded with signatures from all Democrats and four Republicans, including Massie. The Kentucky lawmaker said he hopes for a two-thirds vote from both parties, which would create a veto-proof majority.

"I think we could have a deluge of Republicans," Massie said.

He urged GOP members to consider long-term political consequences, saying that President Donald Trump's support cannot shield lawmakers indefinitely.

"I would remind my Republican colleagues who are deciding how to vote, Donald Trump can protect you in red districts right now by giving you an endorsement," Massie said. "But in 2030, he's not going to be the president, and you will have voted to protect pedophiles if you don't vote to release these files, and the president can't protect you then."

He added, "The record of this vote will last longer than Donald Trump's presidency."

The vote comes as Massie continues to clash with the president after opposing Trump's major tax legislation and military action in Iran.

Their disputes culminated in Trump launching a super PAC to oppose Massie in 2026 and endorsing a primary challenger.

"They're trying to beat me here in Kentucky," Massie said. "But here's what's interesting. The people financing this campaign consist completely of three billionaires, and they're all in the Epstein class."

Massie said he believes momentum is on his side ahead of the vote.

"We are winning. I'm not tired of winning yet, but we are winning," he said. "I am winning this week with Ro Khanna. We're forcing this vote, and it's going to happen."

If the House approves the measure, the legislation would still require Senate action. Massie called on Senate Majority Leader John Thune to bring the issue to the forefront.

"The pressure is going to be there if we get a big vote in the House," Massie said.