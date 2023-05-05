GOP Chides Dems SCOTUS Ethics Code Push: Effort to Undermine

As Democrats, including former presidential candidate and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, push for an "enforceable" code of ethics for U.S. Supreme Court justices, Republicans are calling the "concentrated effort" a political ploy to undermine the court's conservative majority.

"What it is, is a concentrated effort to destroy the legitimacy of a conservative court," Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, told Newsmax May 3. "The Democratic response to the [Chief Justice John] Roberts Court has been to pack the court. They're literally talking about increasing the numbers of judges from nine to 13 to dilute the conservative majority."

Clinton added her voice Friday to the Democrats calling to create an ethics code applicable to the high court following revelations in ProPublica that Justice Clarence Thomas has been the beneficiary of luxury vacations and real estate transactions relating to a relationship he has with conservative billionaire GOP donor Harlan Crow, The Hill reported.

According to the report, Thomas did not disclose the luxury vacations, paid for by Crow, because he was advised that they were considered "personal hospitality."

Clinton said the justices should have to live up to the same ethical codes as other lower court judges and political office holders, The Hill reported.

"Why should they be the only institution in the United States without a code of ethics that is enforceable?" Clinton said in the report. "The daily revelations about what has gone on, particularly with Justice Thomas, but a few others as well — and it should be nonpartisan. Not just bipartisan. Nonpartisan. There should be a set of standards, and people should be held to them."

The report said that Republicans oppose the creation of the code, and denounced Democrats for not calling out similar issues with the liberal justices in the past.

During a hearing in the Senate Judiciary Committee, Graham pointed out that the late liberal Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg donated a signed copy of the 1996 SCOTUS United States v. Virginia decision declaring it unconstitutional for the Virginia Military Institute to only admit males, to the pro-abortion group National NOW.

Graham said she also won the $1 million Berggruen Prize in 2019, highlighting a lack of "outrage" by the left, Conservative Institute reported.

"All hell would break loose in this country," the Republican senator declared before adding, "Why didn't all hell break loose in 1998? I think we all know the answer to that."