Washington Post's Thiessen: Thank Trump for Fall of Roe v. Wade

Washington Post columnist Marc Thiessen says you can thank former President Donald Trump for the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Thiessen's column was posted on Friday.

"Overturning Roe v. Wade has been the overarching, seemingly impossible goal of the pro-life movement for almost five decades," he said.

"Now that it has finally been achieved, four words should be on the lips of every pro-life conservative today: Thank you, Donald Trump.

"Looking back on Trump's chaotic presidency, some understandably ask: Was it all worth it for a few conservative justices? To which I answer: Yes. A thousand times, yes."

He claimed every Republican president before Trump failed in some of their picks for the Supreme Court.

"But Trump broke the mold," Thiessen said. "His nominations of Neil M. Gorsuch, Brett M. Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett have made him the only Republican president in six decades to have a perfect record in appointing judicial conservatives.

"His picks have transformed the court: With Gorsuch, he saved its conservative majority. With Kavanaugh, he moved the court to the right by replacing a swing vote, [Anthony] Kennedy, with a reliable conservative. And with Barrett, he gave the conservative bloc the five votes they need to prevail without the vacillating chief justice."

He noted that if Hillary Clinton had defeated Trump in 2016, "not only would Roe still be standing today, the activist liberal court that Clinton would have ushered in would have done breathtaking damage. It is thanks to Trump that this never happened."

And he said "millions of precious unborn lives will be saved" as a result of the court's ruling. "And Trump made it possible."

"I hope he does not run again in 2024," he added. "But I'm sure glad he ran and won in 2016. Whatever else history says about him, he's secured his place as the most consequential president when it comes to the Supreme Court — and our greatest pro-life president as well."