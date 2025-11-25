RNC Gives Thanks for Trump Dropping Egg, Gas Prices

Despite Democrats' political weaponization of affordability targeting the Trump administration, the Republican National Committee delivered a Thanksgiving-like message hailing President Donald Trump's work to bring down former President Joe Biden's "inflation is transitory" damage.

"After years of painfully high prices under the Biden administration, families are finally experiencing real relief this Thanksgiving thanks to President Trump's leadership," RNC Chair Joe Gruters wrote in a public statement provided to Newsmax on Tuesday.

"Egg prices have dropped 77%, the national average price at the pump is just over $3 a gallon, and retailers across the country are offering their lowest priced Thanksgiving meal deals in years."

"This holiday season is proof that the Trump administration and Republicans are prioritizing working families and making life more affordable for Americans."

The statement comes after White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt struck at Democrats' "affordability crisis" narratives at the daily press briefing Monday.

"Thanks to President Trump's 'drill-baby-drill agenda,' the national average price of a gallon of gas on Thanksgiving Day is projected to be at the cheapest price since the COVID pandemic in 2021," Leavitt told the White House press corps.

"President Trump is bringing down gas prices and providing significant savings to American families at the pump. And again, we expect those prices to continue to decline."

She added, "According to the American Farm Bureau Federation's annual survey, cooking Thanksgiving dinner will also cost less this year than it did last year and is down about 5% overall."

"The average price for a staple of the meal, a 16-pound frozen turkey, is down more than 16% from last year, which will provide critical savings for families and their budgets," said Leavitt.

Earlier Tuesday morning, Trump blasted Democrats and the leftist media for trying to blame him for the residual pricing issues leftover from the record-high inflation from the Biden administration, rebutting the "inflation is transitory" narrative the Biden administration foisted on Americans.

Trump posted a chart to Truth Social sourcing the Bureau of Labor Statistics on inflation trends during his first administration, Biden's administration, and the first year of Trump's second administration:

"Trump 1.0 – almost no inflation

Biden – runaway inflation

Trump 2.0 – low inflation

Media conclusion: Trump's created an affordability crisis."