Texas: 2,700 Potential Noncitizens Registered to Vote

Texas Secretary of State Jane Nelson announced that there are more than 2,700 "potential noncitizens" on the state's voter rolls, The Federalist reported on Tuesday.

Nelson explained that her office cross-checked the Texas voter registration list against citizenship data in the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services' SAVE database and found 2,724 potential noncitizens who are registered to vote.

Nelson said that the Trump administration gave states free and direct access to the SAVE database, which enables local, state, and federal government agencies to check an individual's immigration status.

"The Trump administration's decision to give states free and direct access to this data set for the first time has been a game changer, and we appreciate the partnership with the federal government to verify the citizenship of those on our voter rolls and maintain accurate voter lists," Nelson said.

Nelson's office said the names of potential noncitizens were sent to counties in the state for further investigation into their eligibility, The Federalist reported.

Any individual who is found to be a noncitizen will be referred to the Office of Attorney General, Nelson's office said.

Any voter who is identified as a potential noncitizen is given the chance to provide proof of citizenship within 30 days, and those who can't will have their registration canceled.

While noncitizen voting in federal elections is already illegal, a noncitizen can get on the voter rolls by attesting on the federal voter registration form that they are a citizen.

The Safeguarding American Voter Eligibility Act would require voters to provide documentary proof of citizenship — rather than merely checking off the appropriate citizenship box — to attest under penalty of perjury they are a citizen.