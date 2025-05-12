SLF Poll: Texas AG Paxton Has Big Lead Over Sen. Cornyn

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton leads Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, by more than double digits in a poll commissioned by the Senate Leadership Fund, a super PAC supporting Cornyn.

Paxton leads Cornyn 56% to 40%, two people briefed on the survey told Punchbowl News. Both candidates were polled against former Rep. Colin Allred, D-Texas, who challenged Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, last year, with Cornyn leading Allred by 6 points and Paxton trailing Allred by 1 point.

Cornyn was first elected to the Senate in 2002, and several GOP operatives believe he has no chance of beating Paxton, Punchbowl reported. Some Republicans are also worried about how Paxton will fare in a general election, Punchbowl said.

Other polls have said Cornyn faces an uphill battle to retain his Senate seat, though this was the first poll conducted by Cornyn allies, Punchbowl reported. Cornyn's campaign said he is confident he can win the primary against Paxton.

"Sen. Cornyn has a 99% voting record with [Donald] Trump as president and continues to be his close legislative ally," Cornyn's senior adviser Matt Mackowiak said. "In 10 months, when Texas GOP primary voters completely understand the record of both candidates, we are confident we will win," Mackowiak added.

The SLF also defended Cornyn despite their poll numbers.

"The numbers don't lie — John Cornyn is in a far better early position than Ken Paxton. Texans only need one quick look at Paxton's record before his support plummets," SLF Communications Director Chris Gustafson said to Punchbowl. "It's clear he would risk delivering the Senate majority to [Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.]."

The survey was conducted from April 27 to May 1 by The Tarrance Group.