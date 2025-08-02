Democrats Work to Counter Texas Redistricting Plan

Democrats across America are paying attention to a mostly Republican-controlled redistricting plan in Texas and looking at ways to counter the move.

The Texas Tribune reported that the state plan would potentially change the boundaries of several congressional districts in the state in a way that would benefit Republicans. The benefit could be as many as five districts flipping to Republicans.

Texas Democratic Party Treasurer Odus Evbagharu told the outlet, "I don't see any Democratic silver linings here at all."

With a very thin majority in the House, another five seats would allow more breathing room for the majority Republicans in Washington.

The Washington Post reported that the effort has enough momentum that Democrats nationwide are looking at ways they could counter the Texas plan. Party leaders in California, New York, and Illinois are conferring with members to work up options favorable to getting more Democrats elected.

It may be an uphill struggle. The Post reported that Democrats in those states have legal challenges in addition to some political difficulties that when combined may present insurmountable obstacles, at least within the time frame of the next congressional election.

California Democrats now hold 43 of the state's 52 House seats. But a fast redistricting effort would mean Democrats would have to abandon the state's normal process of having a commission do the work, as approved by a state ballot issue. That would probably lead to a court battle.

Illinois, according to the Post, would have a much easier time drawing new district lines, but it might not do any good since Democrats already hold 14 of the state's 17 House seats.

The Texas Tribune reported that even though Republicans figure they can flip five seats from Democrats with their redistricting plan, that number is not assured.

Republicans appear to be banking on a continued shift in the state toward the GOP, the Tribune reported.