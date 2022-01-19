×
Tags: texas | paxton | covid

Texas AG Paxton Has COVID-19

Texas AG Paxton Has COVID-19
District of Columbia Attorney General Karl Racine (L) and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton speak during the launch of an antitrust investigation into large tech companies outside of the US Supreme Court in Washington, DC on September 9, 2019. (Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty)

Wednesday, 19 January 2022 04:47 PM

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has tested positive for COVID-19, his office announced Wednesday.

"He remains working diligently for the people of Texas from home," a statement from his office said.

It is not known whether Paxton is vaccinated, and his office did not specify what his symptoms are or potential exposure. The second-term Republican has challenged attempts by President Joe Biden to mandate coronavirus vaccines. In December, his office secured a preliminary injunction for the State of Texas, stopping the Biden administration from imposing vaccine mandates on the employees of the Medicaid and Medicare providers and suppliers.

“This is a win for liberty. The federal government does not have the ability to make health decisions for hard-working Americans,” he said at the time. “These unconstitutional mandates have no place in our country, and they are not welcomed here in Texas.”

Abbott also last year signed an executive order banning employers from requiring vaccines. More recently, his office sued the Biden administration for requiring Army National Guard members in his state to get shots.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has tested positive for COVID-19, his office announced Wednesday."
