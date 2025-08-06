Texas Dem Lawmakers Could Face Nearly $400K in Fines

Defiant House members remaining absent from the Texas Legislature stand to be fined nearly $400,000, according to the state chamber's rules.

The financial penalties cold surpass $3.2 million if the lawmakers stay away during potential successive legislative sessions this year, Politico reported.

The Texas House in 2023 approved new punishments for quorum-breaking, include a $500 fine for each day a member is gone, The Texas Tribune reported at the time. The punishment is aimed at members who go "absent without leave for the purpose of impeding the action of the House."

The fine was implemented after Democrats fled the state in opposition to GOP voting restrictions in 2021.

Dozens of Democrat state lawmakers in Texas are scattered to blue states across the country in a last-ditch effort to prevent Republicans from adopting U.S. House maps that President Donald Trump wants in place before the 2026 midterm elections.

By leaving the state, Democrats are beyond the reach of Texas law enforcement, and they can effectively block any votes by ensuring the 150-member House does not have the quorum required to do business.

Politico calculated the financial penalty figures based on the $500 per day fine, the fewest lawmakers needed to break quorum, and the anticipated length of their absences.

At least 51 Democrats must be absent to break quorum, so, at minimum, they will be charged a combined $25,500 per day.

A total of 57 Democrats skipped Monday's session, bringing the penalties to $28,500.

With the special legislative session scheduled to end Aug. 19, Democrats could face fines totaling at least $382,500.

If Republican Gov. Greg Abbott calls for additional special sessions to pass the redrawn map and Democrats hold out until Texas' Dec. 8 candidate filing deadline, the defiant members could face penalties totaling more than $3.2 million, Politico reported.

"We'll deal with the consequences later," said Texas Democrat state Rep. John Bucy, among lawmakers who fled to Illinois. "That's not the important thing right now. It's stopping Donald Trump from stealing the congressional map and winning the midterm elections through cheating."

Texas Democrats doubt Republicans have the authority to order them to pay the fines.

"This is a house rule," campaign finance lawyer Andrew Cates told Politico. "This is not a law. … How the hell are they going to collect it? How are they going to enforce it?"

Abbott also ordered the Texas Rangers to investigate possible bribery charges related to how the Democrats are paying for their quorum break, alleging anyone who financially helped them leave the state could be culpable.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.