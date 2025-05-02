WATCH TV LIVE

Texas House Votes to Ban Kids From Social Media

Friday, 02 May 2025 01:31 PM EDT

The Texas State House of Representatives has voted to block access to social media platforms by anyone under 18. Republican Rep. Jared Patterson introduced the bill and said, "I am so proud to take a huge leap forward today on behalf of all Texas children."

Patterson said children are too vulnerable to potentially damaging online information and posts to allow them continued access. He posted on X that a "recent study" pointed to a huge increase in suicides among under-18 Americans. He claimed there was a direct connection with "access to harmful social media platforms."

The legislation requires that social media platforms operating in Texas must "use a commercially reasonable method that relies on public or private transactional data to verify the age of an individual" attempting to set up an account.

News4 in Texas reported that the legislation faces an uncertain future in the Texas State Senate. It said the legislature previously approved a similar bill that is now in front of the U.S. Supreme Court after several adult websites challenged its legality.

Patterson said Texas kids need the protection. "This is the first and most significant step made to protect our kids from the most dangerous product they have legal access to in Texas."

Jim Mishler

Jim Mishler, a seasoned reporter, anchor and news director, has decades of experience covering crime, politics and environmental issues.





