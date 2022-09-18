Rep. Ronny Jackson: Administration Permits Border Crisis 'On Purpose'

Texas has been "jumping up and down" to get the federal government to acknowledge the crisis that is going on at the border or to get President Joe Biden or Vice President Kamala Harris to address the issue, but "they are letting this happen on purpose," Rep. Ronny Jackson said Sunday.

"They know exactly what is happening," the Texas Republican, who was a medical adviser in the Trump and Obama administrations, told Fox News' "Sunday Morning Futures." "They keep making the comment that the border is closed, which is ridiculous. We are proving to them, in front of the press and all of the liberals."

Further, there is an entire generation of young people who are being "exterminated" by the fentanyl that is being brought across the border, but the Biden administration is "doing nothing about it."

"The amount that you can put on the head of a pin is a lethal amount," said Jackson. "This is coming from China, coming to our southern border. The Mexican cartels and gangs are getting this stuff across the border … the No. 1 cause of death for adult males in this country between the ages of 18 and 45 is an overdose of drugs. We are doing nothing about it. It is a huge public health crisis."

But, Jackson said he wants to know what the administration, and in particular, Dr. Anthony Fauci, are doing about the problem.

"Where's Anthony Fauci for crying out loud?" he said. "He's supposed to be the chief medical adviser. When I was President Trump's chief medical adviser, I was down on the border multiple times because of a potential outbreak of mumps. Look at what we've got going on down there. This guy is nowhere to be found. It's just complete irresponsibility."

Meanwhile, the Democrats are trying their best to make the midterms about former President Donald Trump and the MAGA movement, not the serious issues that are going on, said Jackson.

"It was one of the greatest things that ever happened to our country," Jackson said about Trump's America First movement. "I hope that it comes back. It was good for all of us."

But Biden and the Democrats are trying to divide the country, as "they know they can come after you and take your personal freedoms away," he said. "They can do things that are unconstitutional and get away with it … this is the most dangerous thing happening in our country right now, being weaponized against political adversaries."

Meanwhile, the economy is out of control, said Jackson.

"People cannot afford gas; they cannot afford groceries," he said. "It will get worse as we get closer and closer to the election. The economic policy of this country does not make any sense.

"It is being driven by politics, and that is not what is best for the American people. The Biden administration will double down on a lot of stupid policies every time. Instead of trying to make corrections, they double down on the stupidity."