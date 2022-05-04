Texas Poll: GOP Gov. Abbott Up 11 Points on Beto O'Rourke

Incumbent Texas GOP Gov. Greg Abbott has added support and now leads Democrat Beto O'Rourke by 11 points in the latest University of Texas-Texas Politics Project Poll released Wednesday by YouGov.

Abbott added one point from the month prior, getting 48% support, trumping the 37% who support O'Rourke. O'Rourke's support did not change from the prior month, while the undecideds dropped from 11% to 9% and those going with an "other" candidate gained 1 point (6% to 7%).

O'Rourke is underperforming Texas House midterm candidates on a generic ballot, too. Republicans hold a 9-point lead on that question (48%-39%).

Respondents have a net unfavorable rating of O'Rourke by 9 points, garnering just 38% favorable opinion compared to 47% unfavorable. That is a 2-point decrease in O'Rourke's minus 7-point net unfavorable rating from the month prior, according to the poll.

Also, Abbott is gaining points on his net favorability (6 points, 48% favorable and 42% unfavorable). That is increase from just 1 point a month ago in the poll.

Abbott was among the first 2022 midterm candidates to received former President Donald Trump's endorsement last June. Trump boasted his 33-0 record among his endorsements in the most recent Texas GOP midterm primaries.

The Texas Politics Project at the University of Texas conducted the poll along with YouGov among 1,355 registered Texas voters April 14-22 and 2,000 Texas adults overall. The margin of error was plus or minus 2.83 percentage points among registered Texas voters.