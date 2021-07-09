Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Has $55M War Chest for 2022 Reelection Bid

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, this week announced that he raised more than $18 million at the end of June, bringing his war chest for the 2022 election up to $55 million in total, the Texas Tribune reports.

According to the Abbott campaign, the governor has more cash-on-hand "than any other statewide candidate in Texas history," after bringing in $18.7 million in the last 10 days of last month, with $17.6 million of that coming from donors in Texas.

"Our record-breaking fundraising period is a testament to the success of the 87th Legislative Session and paints a clear picture of what matters most to Texans: freedom, opportunity, and economic prosperity," Abbott said in a statement. "These values embody the spirit of Texas, and these values are what our campaign fights for every single day. Thanks to the generosity of our supporters, we will continue to secure an even brighter future for the Lone Star State by keeping Texas red and ensuring our state remains the greatest state in the nation."

The governor and other statewide officials, state legislations, and candidates running for those offices must file their most recent fundraising report, which details the first six months of the year, with the Texas Ethics Commission by July 15. Abbott’s primary challengers, including former state Sen. Don Huffines of Dallas and Texas GOP Chair Allen West, have yet to announce their fundraising figures. No Democrat has announced a campaign to unseat the governor as of Friday, though former Texas Democrat Rep. Beto O’Rourke has said he is considering a bid, as has actor Matthew McConaughey, who has not stated a party affiliation.

Abbott’s campaign announced the fundraising haul on the same day that the governor had legislators return to the state capitol to hold a special session on multiple issues that Republicans have pushed for, such as limits on early voting and mail-in ballots, restrictions on abortions, and what competitions transgender student athletes can compete in.

State Rep. Chris Turner, the head of the Texas House Democratic caucus, told the Corpus Christi Caller Times that Abbott is "apparently more worried about those (challengers) than I had realized," judging by his recent agenda.