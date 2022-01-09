Texas Governor Greg Abbott Announces Reelection Bid

Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Saturday officially announced his bid for reelection.

During a Hispanic Leadership Summit event in McAllen, Abbott said he will seek a third term, later writing on Twitter that "today I am officially announcing that I am running for re-election as your Governor of the great state of Texas. Together, we will secure the future of Texas. Thank you, Hidalgo County!"

According to KHOU-TV of Houston, Abbott earlier told the crowd at the event that, "despite the unprecedented challenges that we’ve faced, Texas has persevered. Now more businesses are moving here, and more Texans are working here than ever before."

Abbott also highlighted improvements made in the Rio Grande Valley, where McAllen is located. According to CBS Austin, "Before I was Governor, South Texas had no Level 1 Trauma Center. I promised you that you would get a Level 1 Trauma Center, and now the Rio Grande Valley has one, right here in Hidalgo County," he said.

Abbott faces a primary challenge from numerous Republican candidates, including BlazeTV host Chad Prather, former state Republican Party chief Allen West, and former state Sen. Don Huffines, among others. There are a few candidates on the Democrat side as well, including former Rep. Beto O’Rourke, running to unseat Abbott.