Texas Gov. Abbott Hosting Border Crisis Summit Thursday

Just days after telling Newsmax he will take the border crisis into his own state's hands, Texas GOP Gov. Greg Abbott is hosting a border summit, where he vows to announce his plan of action.

Abbott tweeted Thursday:

"Texas has done more than ANY STATE has ever done to protect the border. But, more is needed. Tonight, I'll announce additional action Texas is taking to secure the border and keep Texans safe."

The summit is planned for 6 p.m. ET in Del Rio, Texas, a border town west of San Antonio, KXAN reported.

"Operation Lonestar is doing everything they can to keep our community safe," Abbott says in a video attached to his above tweet. "But this problem is not going to be fixed until Biden administration does its job to secure our border and to get this crisis under control."

The summit will discuss "collaborative strategies between state government, local city and county officials, law enforcement, and landowners to secure our border communities and ensure a safer future for all Texans," according to a Gov. Abbott press release.

Speakers at the Del Rio Civic Center will include Abbott, Texas Division of Emergency Manager Chief Nim Kidd, Texas Military Department Maj. Gen. Tracy Norris, and Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw.

Abbott told Newsmax he intends "to set up and do the federal government's job" to address the border migration crisis for his state, and added to Fox News' "Hannity" he would like to arrest "everybody coming across the border."

Abbott has made a disaster declaration in 34 Texas border counties amid the mass migration across the southern border.

Immigration advocates panned Abbott's move as a "a transparent attempt to distract from his failed leadership," according to KXAN.

"They're completely ignoring the crisis on the border, and because of that, as governor, I am having to step up and do the federal government's job," Abbott told "Greg Kelly Reports" on Wednesday, an appearance Abbott tweeted video from Thursday.

"We are going to instill safety. We're going to be doing things in Texas that no state has ever done before when it comes to cracking down on anybody coming across the border. We're going to step up and secure the border even more than we already are.

"Biden's border policy is deadly dangerous across the country, and they are ignoring that danger."