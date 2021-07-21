Texas State Republican Seeks Forensic Audit of Ballots in 13 Largest Counties

Amid Democrat obstruction in Texas of state GOP attempts to pass election reform measures, a Houston-area representative is proposing a bill to conduct forensic audits in the Texas' 13 largest counties.

Texas State Rep. Steve Toth, R-Woodlands, introduced HB. 241, the Texas Voter Confidence Act.

"The governor, lieutenant governor, and speaker of the House of representatives shall appoint an independent third party to conduct a forensic audit of the general election that took place on Nov. 3, 2020," Toth's House Bill 241 reads.

The two-page bill targets forensic audits of the 13 counties with 415,000 or more residents.

"Prior to the special session, I met with constituents across District 15 in South Montgomery County; the Texas Voter Confidence Act is a product of those meetings and a direct request from the voters who sent me to Austin," Toth told The Texan. "Texans want to know more about the claims of voter fraud and deserve to have confidence in their elections."

The audit will have to begin before Nov. 1, 2021, be completed by Feb. 1, 2022, and a report due by March 1, 2022, according to the bill.

"Rep. Toth's proposed bill is timely and necessary with a view to exposing any instances of fraud during the 2020 election and reassuring Texas voters that their votes were accurately counted," Montgomery County Judge Mark Keough told The Texan. "I fully support passage of this bill and look forward to the results of the audit."