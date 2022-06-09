Texas Dems Approve Recount Requests for Cisneros, Ramirez

Texas Democrats have approved recount requests from Jessica Cisneros and Ruben Ramirez in key congressional races, reports The Texas Tribune.

The recounts are expected to start next Wednesday in Texas' 15th Congressional District, where Ramirez finished 30 votes behind Michelle Vallejo for an open seat and Thursday in Texas' 28th Congressional District where Cisneros finished 281 votes behind longtime Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Laredo, in a Democratic primary runoff.

A candidate can request a recount as long as their margin is less than 10% of the number of votes received by their opponent.

"Our community isn't done fighting; we are filing for a recount," Cisneros said in a statement. "With just under 0.6 percent of the vote symbolizing such stark differences for the future in South Texas, I owe it to our community to see this through to the end."

Cuellar in a statement of his own said Cisneros' efforts were a waste of time.

"My opponent has every legal right to call for a recount though she has previously stated that she 'won't stop fighting until every vote has been counted.' Well, every vote has been counted," he said.

"She has no path to victory and will not gain 281 votes."

Vallejo declared victory last week in the other race.

It could be weeks before an undisputed winner emerges in each runoff.