Texas Gets Abandoned Border Wall Material From Federal Government

The federal government donated border wall material worth millions of dollars to the state of Texas, which is continuing to build the wall that the Biden administration stopped.

According to the Washington Examiner, over 1,700 steel panels were shipped from California to Texas to be used for GOP Gov. Greg Abbott's state-funded border wall.

Texas Facilities Commission spokeswoman Francoise Luca told the Examiner that the TFC applied in November for the 32-foot steel bollard panels through the General Services Administration, which oversees the distribution of property that the federal government no longer needs.

The panels are worth about $6 million and are enough to construct around 1.7 miles of border wall. Texas, even though the material was provided free of charge, spent about $2 million to haul it from California. Abbott has over $1 billion dedicated to building the wall, with more than $55 million from private donations.

Abbott broke ground on the project in December, in Rio Grande City.

When President Joe Biden halted former President Donald Trump's building of a border wall last year, $265 million worth of unused materials were left at inactive construction sites. The materials can be granted to state or local governments or nonprofits that find use for them, the Examiner said.

Luca also told the Examiner that Texas is open to finding more materials through this process, saying that ''we will continue to monitor the General Services Administration material list, and if there's ever anything that we can use for construction, we're open to that.''