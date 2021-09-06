Texas Bishops Praise Supreme Court's Decision on 'Heartbeat Act'

Catholic Bishops in Texas are praising the Supreme Court's decision not to block the state's Heartbeat Act.

According to a post from the Texas Catholic Conference of Bishops, "abortion is never the answer. It is always the violent taking of innocent human life."

"For the first time since Roe v. Wade, the U.S. Supreme Court has allowed a pro-life law to remain while litigation proceeds in lower courts," the post read in a Sept. 13 statement.

"Abortion is a human rights issue; the most fundamental human right is the right to life," the bishops insisted. "Abortion is not healthcare. Abortion is not freedom. Abortion does not help women. Abortion is never the answer."

The bishops assert that "Texas has invested hundreds of millions of dollars in programs for pregnant moms and families through the abortion alternatives program. Hundreds of pregnancy and parenting support programs and adoption services in our state provide practical resources to women and families facing overwhelming circumstances."

On Thursday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki called out a reporter after he asked how President Joe Biden could support abortion as a Catholic.

Psaki fired back, according to the New York Post, saying, "he believes that it's up to a woman to make those decisions. And up to a woman to make those decisions with her doctor."

"I know you've never faced those choices," she added, "nor have you ever been pregnant but for women out there who have faced those choices this is an incredibly difficult thing. The president believes that right should be respected."

