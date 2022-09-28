Quinnipiac Poll: Texas Voters Back Abbott Over O'Rourke on Border Security

Quinnipiac University's latest poll shows Texas GOP Gov. Greg Abbott leading his Democrat opponent Beto O'Rourke by 11 percentage points on the border crisis — 54% to 43%.

The Republican nominee also leads O'Rourke by a whopping 15-points on the economy, 56% to 41%, and by 9 points on gun policy, 53% to 44%. Overall, Abbott has a 7-point lead over the former El Paso-area congressman.

"The race for the top job in Austin leans toward Abbott, who has very strong support from white Texans, particularly white men, while O'Rourke has overwhelming appeal among Black voters and strong support among young voters," Quinnipiac analyst Tim Malloy stated.

Quinnipiac's poll of 1,327 likely Texas voters was conducted from Sept. 22-26. It has a plus or minus 2.7 percentage point margin of error.

The survey's results continue to demonstrate Abbott's commanding lead over O'Rourke, specifically on key issues voters care about. A RealClearPolitics average of polls conducted in the race thus far show Abbott up 8 points, 50.2% to 42.2%.

However, some recent polls show Abbott's lead could be widening even further. A Dallas Morning News/UT Tyler survey from earlier this month had the incumbent governor up by 11 points.

Another Texas Hispanic Policy Foundation poll showed Abbott up 10 points over O'Rourke, including the support of 39% of Hispanic voters and 16% of Black voters.

On Friday at 7 p.m. local time, the two are set for their first debate ahead of the November midterm elections. The convergence will occur at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley in Edinburg and is hosted by Nexstar Media Group.

"Beto is looking forward to these four town hall-style debates where he can continue taking questions directly from voters in English and Spanish while also holding Gov. Abbott fully accountable for his indefensible record of incompetence and extremism," O'Rourke spokesman Chris Evans said.