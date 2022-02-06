Texas AG Paxton: American People Being 'Betrayed by This President'

The Biden White House is abusing the Constitution and skirting its duty on the souther border and saying, "we dare you to do anything about it," according to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

"The American people need to know they're being betrayed by this president," Paxton told Sunday's "The Cats Roundtable" WABC 770 AM-N.Y.

Failing to enforce U.S. law on the southern border is the most egregious abuse of power by the Biden administration, whether or not President Joe Biden is even aware of what is going on, Paxton warned host John Catsimatidis.

"They've been completely consistent about telling border patrol, 'Don't worry about following federal law,'" Paxton said.

Also, drug cartels and liberal activist funding is "coming from all over the place" to keep bringing illegal immigrants in to cause "chaos" in red states that are doing well, he continued.

"I know that money is coming from all over the place to help them get here, first of all," Paxton said, responding to the widespread reports of migrants being shuttled and flown to areas all over the U.S.

"I would have no doubt also the Biden administration is helping to fund their relocations and cover their costs," he continued. "The American taxpayers are paying for it."

Doing clandestine flights of migrants in the dead of night suggests there are forces working with the rich Mexican cartels, because flying during the day would bring more sunlight to the resettlement operations, according to Paxton.

"You think that would be safer" flying during the day, Paxton said, "but they don't want the American people to know how widespread their illegal activity [is]. They're really working very closely with, in my opinion, the cartels."

The fact an American citizen cannot enter the country without being tested for COVID-19 flies in the face of the reality an illegal migrant can enter untested and unvaccinated, Paxton lamented.

"No, they are not tested; they are just processed, then they are put on buses to go around Texas," he said."They will fly them all over the country. They travel a lot of times with arrest warrants. That's their form of identification, which it's hard to believe that is true, but it is."