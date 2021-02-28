Texas AG Ken Paxton: Biden 'Blatantly, Openly' Breaks Immigration Law

President Joe Biden is "very blatantly and openly" violating U.S. immigration law with his progressive open border policies early in his administration, according to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

"This first lawsuit on immigration, there is no doubt that [Biden] is circumventing Congress and doing it very blatantly and openly," Paxton told Sunday's "The Cats Roundtable" on WABC 770 AM-N.Y. of his legal challenges.

"President Biden, on day 1, issued an executive order that asks border patrol and customs and immigration to stop deporting any illegal aliens: That is a violation of federal law," Paxton told host John Catsimatidis. "He has an obligation as president not to rewrite what our elected representatives have put in place.

"If he wants to change that he can certainly present those options to Congress. But instead, he just rewrote the law. So, we sued him on day 3. We got a temporary injunction on day 6 of his administration. And now we've got a permanent injunction as of two days ago.

Paxton predicts "we are likely to win" the cases if they go to trial.

"We have crime on our border: Transnational crime, drug trafficking, human trafficking," Paxton said, adding "as well as significant costs to the state of Texas to: 1. Imprison people that we caught committing crimes; and 2. Paying for education, healthcare and other costs associated with people coming into our country."

Biden's open borders are not only breaking law, but "inviting trouble," Paxton added.

"People that have bad intentions, whether it's drugs, or other types of crimes, human trafficking – it can also be terrorists – it's a pretty significant security risk both to my state and the entire country," he concluded.