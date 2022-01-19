×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: Coronavirus | texas | attorney general | ken paxton | covid-19 | vaccine mandates

Texas AG Paxton Has COVID-19

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton speaks in Washington
Texas GOP Attorney General Ken Paxton (Jacquelyn Martin/AP)

By    |   Wednesday, 19 January 2022 07:35 PM

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has tested positive for COVID-19, his office announced Wednesday.

"He remains working diligently for the people of Texas from home," a statement from his office said.

It is not known whether Paxton is vaccinated, and his office did not specify what his symptoms are or potential exposure. The second-term Republican has challenged attempts by President Joe Biden to mandate coronavirus vaccines. In December, his office secured a preliminary injunction for the State of Texas, stopping the Biden administration from imposing vaccine mandates on the employees of the Medicaid and Medicare providers and suppliers.

"This is a win for liberty. The federal government does not have the ability to make health decisions for hard-working Americans," he said at the time. "These unconstitutional mandates have no place in our country, and they are not welcomed here in Texas."

Abbott also last year signed an executive order banning employers from requiring vaccines. More recently, his office sued the Biden administration for requiring Army National Guard members in his state to get shots.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has tested positive for COVID-19, his office announced Wednesday.
texas, attorney general, ken paxton, covid-19, vaccine mandates
175
2022-35-19
Wednesday, 19 January 2022 07:35 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved