Tesla Warns Trump Admin of Retaliatory Tariffs

Tesla has warned the Trump administration that it, too, could face retaliatory tariffs.

"While Tesla recognizes and supports the importance of fair trade, the assessment undertaken by USTR of potential actions to rectify unfair trade should also take into account exports from the United States," Tesla, which is owned by President Donald Trump adviser and donor Elon Musk, wrote in an unsigned letter to the U.S. Trade Representative's Office Tuesday.

"U.S. exporters are inherently exposed to disproportionate impacts when other countries respond to U.S. trade actions," it continued.

"For example, past trade actions by the United States have resulted in immediate reactions by the targeted countries, including increased tariffs on [electric vehicles] imported into those countries," Tesla added. The company also warned that tariffs could impact the supply chain, as "certain parts and components are difficult or impossible to source within the United States."

Musk, who heads the Department of Government Efficiency, has been heavily involved in the Trump administration.

Other automakers have also cautioned against additional tariffs.

Autos Drive America, a trade group representing major foreign automakers such as Toyota, Volkswagen and BMW, warned that "broad-based tariffs will disrupt production at U.S. assembly plants," adding that because automakers cannot move supply chains overnight, "cost increases will inevitably lead to some combination of higher consumer prices, fewer models offered to consumers and shut-down U.S. production lines, leading to potential job losses across the supply chain."