McAuliffe, VP Harris Focus on Black Churches in Virginia

Democrats stumping for gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe are taking their message to predominantly Black churches in the commonwealth of Virginia, including Vice President Kamala Harris.

Harris recorded a video message to support McAuliffe that was designed to air at morning services in more than 300 Black churches, according to reports.

Harris makes a direct call in the video for parishioners to "raise their voice" and vote "today" after the services, hailing McAuliffe's as the state's governor when President Barack Obama was in office. She adds McAuliffe has a "vision on how to rebuild Virginia's economy for the future."

Democrat Gov. Ralph Northam, once embroiled in a Black face yearbook controversy, has been the state's governor since 2018, having succeed McAuliffe.

McAuliffe had initially called for Northam's resignation over the Black-face controversy, before later expressing regret for having done so.

McAuliffe is pushing a "Souls to the Polls" get-out-the-vote movement that has his campaign backers setting up after church near polling locations, according to CNN.

This is the first election Virginia voters are going to be permitted to vote on Sundays.

McAuliffe's campaign against Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin is similar to the New Jersey gubernatorial race between GOP candidate Jack Ciattarelli and Democrat Gov. Phil Murphy because the Republican in both blue states is wary of turning off voters by accepting help on the stump from former President Donald Trump.