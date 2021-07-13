NY Rep. Tenney Stronger As Ex-Rep. Brindisi Opts Against Rematch

Having eked out a win by 109 votes in the second-closest U.S. House race anywhere in 2020, Republican Rep. Claudia Tenney got a major boost toward re-election when Democratic former Rep. Anthony Brindisi announced he would not seek a rematch in ’22.

In a surprise decision, Brindisi revealed he would run for the New York State Supreme Court instead of his former New York-22 (upstate) House seat.

In 2018, then-State Assemblyman Brindisi won a narrow victory by about 4000 votes over then-Rep. Tenney. Two years later, Tenney won a rematch that took nearly three months (and considerable time in court) to decide.

Although Brindisi’s decision to run for the Supreme Court enhances the congresswoman’s chances of re-election, Trump-style Republican Tenney could still be eliminated next year through the redistricting knife.

With the just-completed Census requiring to lose one of its U.S. House seats, Tenney would be a natural target for the redistricting knife wielded by the Democratic-controlled state legislature and her longtime enemy Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

But even that outcome is far from certain. In the neighboring district, Tenney’s fellow Republican Rep. Tom Reed announced his retirement earlier this year.

Their two districts are the least populated in the Empire State but, as veteran GOP consultant Jim Ellis recently noted, “[c]ombining these two districts is a likelihood, which would mean a statewide reduction for Republicans but probable that Tenney will inherit a much safer district.”

