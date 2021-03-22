Rep. Tenney to Newsmax TV: 'Human Trafficking the Issue Now' at Southern Border

Human trafficking is the most pressing issue at the southern border, and President Joe Biden is “turning his back” on it, Rep. Claudia Tenney, R-N.Y., told Newsmax TV on Monday.

In an interview on the “John Bachman Now” show, Tenney decried policies that are “inviting people to come here illegally,”

“What it really is, is a humanitarian crisis,” she said.

But she said the surge of undocumented minors at the border is “what human traffickers are making a fortune on.”

“This is something that is a serious issue that Joe Biden is just turning his back on,” she said. “Human trafficking is the issue right now. It is the money that's being made trafficking. That's really driving these people up there, and I just can't believe that he's not willing to use some of the common sense principles and some of the common sense policies in place under the Trump administration.”

According to Tenney, many of the people who worked for former President Donald Trump on the immigration issue had worked for Biden too. “It was somewhat of a bipartisan look at this, just a common sense [approach],” she said, yet because the new administration is “just so anti-Trump, that’s all that matters.”

Immigration at the border “was moving in … a better direction under the Trump administration,” she added. But Biden “signed executive orders not because they made sense but because they were against anything President Trump would do as opposed to just assessing the policy,” she lamented.

The New York lawmaker also weighed in on Democrat Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s twin controversies — his handling of nursing homes during the COVID-19 pandemic and allegations of sex harassment and impropriety from eight women — saying for the first time, he’s getting ““bipartisan feedback.”

“He's got Democrats finally calling for his resignation, and the Albany press corps is starting to… primarily over the lawlessness that is going on with his cover up of the nursing home scandal, the falsification of those records —an admission by his staffer.

“And that's what I think the difference is, he's finally getting some bipartisan feedback, which has never happened before. And so I think this is why the governor is really got to resign at this point or face impeachment.”

On March 16, Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, a Bronx Democrat, indicated there would be an impeachment investigation rather than immediate impeachment, noting that although some legislators want “immediate consideration of impeachment… almost everybody believes in due process,” Fox News reported.

“[Cuomo] been unlawfully giving out goodies and using taxpayer dollars to leverage power over people, not just Assembly members and Senators, local government officials around the state for years,” Tenney alleged.

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, and major OTT platforms like Roku, Youtube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV’s including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizion and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here