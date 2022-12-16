Rep. Tenney to Newsmax: Biden WH Border Funding Request 'Incredibly Hypocritical'

The Biden administration is "incredibly hypocritical" in requesting billions of dollars for the Department of Homeland Security, says Rep. Claudia Tenney, R-N.Y.

"Today, in this month, we're going to see record numbers coming across the border as we head into just less than a week away when Title 42 would be expired and will not be renewed by the Biden administration which gives us one of the last tools we have left that were eliminated by President Biden by executive order.

This will "make our border even more porous, more dangerous, with fentanyl ... drug trafficking, the cartels, the human trafficking, the smuggling," Tenney said Friday during an appearance on Newsmax's "Spicer & Co."

"Now all of a sudden, the Biden administration goes, 'Oh you know what, we have a real problem here even though it's a very secure border under [Homeland Security] Secretary Mayorkas. Oh no, no, we've got it secured.'

"I've been to the border, I've seen the disaster, the human tragedy. I guess they're finally hearing, listening to people on the U.S. border," she added, referring to the Department of Homeland Security's request last week for more than $3 billion from Congress to fight the expected immigration surge.

A federal judge in November ruled that the U.S. government could no longer use Title 42, which allowed authorities to severely limit asylum-seekers from crossing the border into the country, and ordered that it expire on Dec. 21.

The Department of Homeland Security didn't indicate how many migrants may cross the border when Title 42 ends. Earlier this year, it expected as many as 18,000 a day. In May, migrants were stopped an average of 7,800 times a day, the peak month of Joe Biden's presidency.

Tenney said the Biden administration should rescind the creation of 87,000 IRS agents to "make the IRS as large as about the size of our U.S. Marine Corps and take that money and give it to the southern border so that our Border Patrol agents can deal with this onslaught of people and potentially, criminals, people on the foreign terrorist watch list, really dangerous things that the Biden administration is doing nothing about."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!