Ryskind: Story of the 'Tennessee Three' Not Reliably Reported

It's really tough to stomach so much of what the Democratic Party leaders do these days.

Take the case of the White House honoring the "Tennessee Three," who were overwhelmingly expelled from the state House because they shut the proceedings down while it was in session.

Normal parliamentary proceedings are not for them. The "Tennessee Three" flouted the rules, stormed to the well of the chamber, forcibly took over the proceedings and then compelled the House to shut down entirely, blowing a bugle and chanting "Free, Free The Tennessee Three" to everyone in the room.

The president's press secretary outlandishly insisted they were expelled "for peacefully protesting in support of stronger gun safety laws." Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer urged Attorney General Merrick Garland to rule the expulsions by a GOP-controlled legislature as a violation of federal law.

The real story of why the "Tennessee Three" became an issue has not been reliably reported in the national press. But here's how it began. And the final outcome should be inspirational and prove that the organizers of this particular protest against gun violence in Nashville are the heroes that should have been hailed by the president for what they accomplished: a protest without looting or body bags in its wake and in sharp contrast to the conduct of those who closed down the Tennessee House.

On March 27, a 28-year-old former student of a private religious school in Nashville, Tennessee murdered three nine-year-old children and three of their teachers. Three days later, young men and women were part of a crowd that swarmed the state Capitol to demand that the legislators do something significant to prevent such killings in the future.

They didn't have a specific gun control agenda in mind. They were clearly scared, wanted help, and were beseeching lawmakers to make them safe. Many young girls tearfully acknowledged they were now afraid to come to school, alarmed they might be killed at any moment.

According to a highly credible and splendidly detailed account in The Tennessean, one thousand protesters — supplicants would seem more accurate — entered the Capitol building peacefully to air their fears to the lawmakers.

The organizers made safety their top priority. Everyone who entered was required to go through the west entrance on the second floor. Everyone was required to be vetted by officers from The Tennessee Highway Patrol. The Highway Patrol then confirmed that the March 30 protests "were peaceful, that no protesters were arrested, and no injuries or property damage was reported as a result."

That, in itself, is a miracle that should be applauded. But the major media never got around to telling this part of the story. That duty fell on The Tennessean, which is worth getting online to see how magnificently thorough the editors were in monitoring what happened on the ground.

Tennessee Rep. Bob Freeman, whose district includes the school, and who lives just around the corner, said he was devastated by the "unforgivable" event because so many families he knew had been involved with the school and had been overcome with grief. Surely the organizers of this demonstration are the heroes of this tragedy and should have been treated as such.

Dishonoring the students' effort to keep the demonstration effective and orderly, President Joe Biden's invitation to "The Tennessee Three" to be celebrated in the Oval Office as martyrs to the cause of civil rights is a disgrace on any level and has achieved what Democrats seem to enjoy the most: honoring violent, thuggish behavior to achieve their political ends.

Allan Ryskind, a former editor and co-owner of Human Events, is the author of "Hollywood Traitors," which reveals how the Communist Party came close to capturing the movie industry.