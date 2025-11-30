Trump Urges MAGA Turnout for Van Epps on Tuesday

President Donald Trump issued a forceful call to action ahead of Tuesday's special election in Tennessee's 7th Congressional District, urging 'America First Patriots' who have not yet voted to turn out for Republican candidate Matt Van Epps.

"I am asking all America First Patriots in Tennessee's 7th Congressional District, who haven't voted yet, to please GET OUT AND VOTE on Election Day, Tuesday, December 2nd, for a phenomenal Candidate, Matt Van Epps," Trump wrote Sunday afternoon on Truth Social before departing Mar-a-Lago for his return to Washington, D.C.

"Matt is fighting against a woman who hates Christianity, will take away your guns, wants Open Borders, Transgender for everybody, men in women's sports, and openly disdains Country music."

Trump rebuked Nashville Democrat Aftyn Behn for past remarks highlighted in conservative media, including on Newsmax, saying she hates the party scene in Nashville, which includes the district she represents in the state House.

"She said all of these things precisely, and without question — IT'S ON TAPE!" Trump's Sunday post added. "Do not take this Race for granted."

Seeking to flip a seat from the narrowly held Republican majority to replace the retiring Rep. Mark Green, R-Tenn., Democrats have poured millions into the race, pulling within a virtual tie in the latest Emerson College poll.

"The Radical Left Democrats are spending a fortune to beat one of the best Candidates we've ever had, Matt Van Epps!" Trump's post concluded. "You can win this Election for Matt.

"GET OUT AND VOTE FOR MATT VAN EPPS, who has my Complete and Total Endorsement — HE WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN!"

Tennessee's sprawling 7th Congressional District runs from the Kentucky border to the Alabama line and includes portions of North and West Nashville.

Though long considered safely Republican, the race has drawn heavy Democrat spending and high-profile surrogates seeking to flip a House seat, with Republicans holding a very narrow majority in this Congress. There are currently 219 Republicans and 213 Democrats in the House.

There are three vacancies in that number, including Rep. Mark Green's seat, but the other two might be targeted by Republicans to flip previously Democrat-held seats:

– Green resigned 07/21/2025 to pursue a private-sector opportunity with his new cloud-computing company Prosimo, which aims to reduce Chinese Communist Party influence on the internet and in America.

– Rep. Sylvester Turner, D-Texas, died 03/05/2025.

– Rep. Mikie Sherrill, D-N.J., resigned 11/20/2025 to win the New Jersey's governor's race earlier this month.