Tags: tennessee | law | ban | minors | transport | abortion

Tenn. Governor Signs Bill Banning Transporting Minors for Abortion

Tuesday, 28 May 2024 05:20 PM EDT

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee on Tuesday signed into law a bill that bans the transport of a minor to obtain an abortion without parental permission.

Senate Bill 1971 makes it a misdemeanor, punishable by less than a year in prison, for trafficking a minor across state lines without notarized consent by a parent. The law goes into effect July 1.

SB1971 passed in the Senate 25-4 on April 24, one day after passing the House, 74-24.

"This piece of legislation protects parental rights," Republican Rep. Jason Zachary said in April. "We are not relitigating abortion. That issue has already been settled in Tennessee, fortunately."

The bill exempts common carriers used for regular transport, such as bus, train, and airplane operators. It also exempts ambulance drivers.

Critics blast the bill for not providing exemptions for minors who might have been raped by a parent or guardian, among other reasons.

Mark Swanson

Mark Swanson, a Newsmax writer and editor, has nearly three decades of experience covering news, culture and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Politics
2024-20-28
Tuesday, 28 May 2024 05:20 PM
