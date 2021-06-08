Sen. Cruz: Biden, Harris Covering Up Border Crisis by Staying Away

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris won't visit the U.S.-Mexico border because they have no solutions to solve the crisis and they want to cover up how bad matters really are, Sen. Ted Cruz claimed Tuesday.

"They know that if they go, the reporters will follow them, the TV cameras will follow them," the Texas Republican said on Fox News' "Fox and Friends," while commenting on Harris' trip to Guatemala. "Their strategy is simple. It’s trying to cover this up...none of the corrupt corporate media is even acknowledging this exists. And that’s why Kamala and Joe are not going to the border, because they know if they go, it will drive the coverage, and they don’t have a solution to this crisis, so they are prepared for it to just get worse and worse and worse.”

Harris has come under fire for commenting, while in Guatemala, that she wants to "be clear to folks in this region who are thinking about making that dangerous trek to the United States-Mexico border: Do not come; do not come.

She told NBC News' "Today" Tuesday that her focus is on "dealing with the root causes of migration." Her trip includes a visit to Mexico this week.

But Cruz on Tuesday said the message is already out that the "southern border is open, and anyone who wants to do harm, that’s a natural path to come in."

He also said he finds it "curious" that Harris said the United States is enforcing its immigration laws when it isn't under Biden.

"They are letting people go," he said. "It’s a giant turnstile where they’re letting them go...they halted construction of the wall, and they had these huge holes where they won’t put in the gates. They just leave it open.”

He also compared Harris' warnings for migrants not to come to the U.S. border to a "hostage video." "She was reading the words but everything she has said, everything Joe Biden has said," said Cruz. "More importantly, everything they have done has sent exactly the opposite message. We've seen in the five months they've been in office an absolute disaster unfolding at the border."

Meanwhile, the media went "on and on" for four years under former President Donald Trump that there were "kids in cages" at the border, said Cruz, but "what they never told you is Barack Obama built the cages."

Also, Biden and Harris "have built more cages and they're big and more full," Cruz insisted.

But the situation could be fixed if the administration would end the catch and release policy and by reinstating Trump's remain in Mexico procedures that keeps asylum seekers on the other side of the border while their cases are proceeding.

"Neither Kamala nor Joe are willing to do that," Cruz said. "Instead, she laughs it off and says well, I haven't been to Europe. Okay, you haven't been to Europe. You haven't been to Australia but we don't have an Australian border crisis or a border crisis in Europe. We have a border crisis on the southern border. Come to Texas and come to the Rio Grande valley, come to McAllen, come see the cages that the Biden/Harris administration has built and then even more importantly stand up and be willing to enforce our laws to fix it. That's not what they're doing right now."