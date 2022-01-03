Sen. Ted Cruz: GOP May Impeach Biden if They Win House

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, predicts that the Republican take over the House of Representatives in the midterm elections later this year, and probably move to impeach President Joe Biden in 2023.

On the latest episode of his podcast, Verdict with Ted Cruz, Cruz said that he is “very optimistic about 2022,” adding that “I put the odds of the Republicans winning the House at 90/10 and it may even be higher than that.”

Cruz also noted that impeachment of the president could potentially occur next year should the GOP take the House, saying that “if we take the House, which I said is overwhelmingly likely, then I think we will see serious investigations of the Biden administration.”

Regarding impeachment, Cruz said that he thinks there’s a chance, noting that “whether it’s justified or not, the Democrats weaponized impeachment. They used it for partisan purposes to go after [former President Donald] Trump because they disagreed with him. One of the real disadvantages of doing that is the more you weaponize it and turn it into a partisan cudgel, you know what’s good for the goose is good for the gander.”

“I think there will be enormous pressure on a Republican House to begin impeachment proceedings. I think there are potentially multiple grounds to consider for impeachment. Probably the most compelling is the utter lawlessness is President Biden to enforce the border. His decision to just deify immigration laws,” Cruz said, arguing that Republicans will retaliate against Democrats for impeaching Trump. “That’s probably the strongest grounds right now for impeachment but there may be others.”