Ted Koppel on NYTimes, WaPo: 'Opinions Belong on the Opinion Page'

Former "Nightline" anchor Ted Koppel says The New York Times and Washington Post should leave opinions of public figures for the op-ed section and off the front page.

"I think opinion belongs on the opinion page," Koppel told Mediaite.

"That's why they call it the op-ed section. That's where the opinion pieces are, the columns, that's where the editorials are and that's where it belongs. I don't like seeing opinions being expressed on the front page of a great newspaper. Having said that, let me say again, I think the Times, the Post, the Wall Street Journal are doing some of the best journalism that I have seen over the past 50 years. I just wish they wouldn't step into that category … It bothers me when I see them losing some of the criteria that always used to keep a wall between opinion and news coverage."

Koppel comments come in light of previous statements he made regarding how the Times and the Post covered former President Donald Trump.

"I'm terribly concerned that when you talk about The New York Times these days, when you talk about the Washington Post these days, we're not talking about The New York Times of 50 years ago," he said in 2019. "We are not talking about the Washington Post of 50 years ago. We're talking about organizations that I believe have, in fact, decided as organizations that Donald J. Trump is bad for the United States."

When asked whether he still felt that comment was true, Koppel responded: the Times and Post "do absolutely brilliant journalism," but, "it bothers me when I see them losing some of the criteria that always used to keep a wall between opinion and news coverage."

When asked by Mediate, "And as you know, the response to that from some would be that Donald Trump is different. That he has to be covered differently by the media than others. What do you make of that?" Koppel said all public figures should be treated equally.

"Well, I think if you start drawing those distinctions, it's very difficult to know where you stop drawing the distinction," he said. "o you feel that way about anybody else in politics? Are we going to start picking up our morning newspaper to see who is in and who is out, in terms of the news coverage? Again, there's a place for that in the op-ed section. I don't like it on the front page."