Sen. Cruz: New Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson Too 'Radical' for Supreme Court

On Thursday, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson secured formal confirmation to the Supreme Court in a 53-47 Senate vote.

With the confirmation, Jackson — who will replace the outgoing Justice Stephen Breyer — becomes the first African American woman in history to join the Supreme Court.

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, released the following statement after today's confirmation vote:

"Republicans were clear from the outset that we would assess Judge Jackson's nomination based on her record and judicial philosophy. In examining these qualities throughout the course of these hearings, it became abundantly clear that her record is radical and that she would be an activist on the Supreme Court.

"Judge Jackson handed out dramatically lower sentences in some of the most heinous criminal cases, well outside of the mainstream — including multiple truly horrific cases involving child pornography. It also became apparent that Judge Jackson will be an activist jurist on the Supreme Court, and a consistent vote to undermine our fundamental rights, such as free speech, religious liberty, and the Second Amendment.

"Based on Judge Jackson's abysmal record on criminal sentencing, the repeated incidents in which she has substituted her political preferences in place of the law, and her inability to explain her judicial philosophy, I voted against confirming her to the Supreme Court."

Jackson will become the third active Supreme Court justice nominated by a Democratic president, along with Elena Kagan and Sonia Sotomayor.

The six justices nominated by a Republican president are Chief Justice John Roberts, Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett.