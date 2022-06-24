Ted Cruz: Roe Ruling 'Nothing Short of a Massive Victory for Life'

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, on Friday praised the Supreme Court's decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization that overturned Roe v. Wade.

Justice Samuel Alito, who wrote the majority decision for the court, stated: "We hold that Roe and Casey must be overruled. The Constitution makes no reference to abortion, and no such right is implicitly protected by any constitutional provision."

Cruz said in a statement: "The Supreme Court's decision in the Dobbs case, reversing Roe v. Wade, is nothing short of a massive victory for life, and it will save the lives of millions of innocent babies.

"The decision reverses one of the most egregious departures from the Constitution and legal precedent the United States has ever seen, and one that has resulted in the deaths of 63 million American children."

He continued: "This is a momentous day, and yet the fight for life doesn't end with the Dobbs decision. It simply begins a new chapter. I've been proud to stand for life in the U.S. Senate, and I will continue to do so as we navigate the path ahead."