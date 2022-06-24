×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: Ted Cruz | Supreme Court | Abortion | Roe v. Wade

Ted Cruz: Roe Ruling 'Nothing Short of a Massive Victory for Life'

sen. ted cruz of texas speaks during a senate judiciary committee hearing
Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas (Tom Williams/AFP via Getty Images)

By    |   Friday, 24 June 2022 12:17 PM

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, on Friday praised the Supreme Court's decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization that overturned Roe v. Wade.

Justice Samuel Alito, who wrote the majority decision for the court, stated: "We hold that Roe and Casey must be overruled. The Constitution makes no reference to abortion, and no such right is implicitly protected by any constitutional provision."

Cruz said in a statement: "The Supreme Court's decision in the Dobbs case, reversing Roe v. Wade, is nothing short of a massive victory for life, and it will save the lives of millions of innocent babies.

"The decision reverses one of the most egregious departures from the Constitution and legal precedent the United States has ever seen, and one that has resulted in the deaths of 63 million American children."

He continued: "This is a momentous day, and yet the fight for life doesn't end with the Dobbs decision. It simply begins a new chapter. I've been proud to stand for life in the U.S. Senate, and I will continue to do so as we navigate the path ahead."

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, on Friday praised the Supreme Court's decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization that overturned Roe v. Wade.
Ted Cruz, Supreme Court, Abortion, Roe v. Wade
184
2022-17-24
Friday, 24 June 2022 12:17 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved