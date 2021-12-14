×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: Joe Biden | Ted Cruz | ted cruz | schumer | ambassadorships | nord stream 2 | pipeline

Sen. Cruz Offers to Stop Blocking Some Ambassador Nominees

Sen. Cruz Offers to Stop Blocking Some Ambassador Nominees
Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, questions U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing examining the Department of Justice on Capitol Hill on Oct. 27, 2021, in Washington, D.C. (Tasos Katopodis-Pool/Getty Images)

By    |   Tuesday, 14 December 2021 02:52 PM

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, revealed Tuesday that he has offered to stop blocking approval of some of President Joe Biden’s ambassador nominees if there is a vote on Nord Stream 2 pipeline sanctions, The Hill reported.

Cruz said he had made the offer to Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and had also spoken with Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

"I have an offer on the table," Cruz said. "It’s in Schumer’s hands."

The Hill noted that confirmation of most of Biden’s State Department nominees have been on hold.

Cruz has vowed to block the picks until Biden imposes congressionally mandated sanctions on the pipeline, which was constructed to permit Russia to deliver natural gas to Germany, The Hill said.

Cruz had told CNN that his blockade is an effort to force the administration to "impose the sanctions on Nord Stream 2 that are required by federal law," and not due to any objections to the nominees themselves.

Multiple Republicans in the Senate have shown their support for ending Cruz’s blockade, but only a few have suggested changing the rules on voting for nominees.

As of Friday, of the 54 nominees for ambassador posts, only nine have been confirmed for their positions. Many of those confirmed have longstanding ties to the Senate, such as former Sens. Jeff Flake, now ambassador to Turkey; Ken Salazar, now ambassador to Mexico; and Tom Udall, now ambassador to New Zealand.

Meanwhile, The Hill said Schumer has made a counteroffer to Cruz, but he declined to reveal what it is.

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, revealed Tuesday that he has offered to stop blocking approval of some of President Joe Biden's ambassador nominees if there is a vote on Nord Stream 2 pipeline sanctions...
ted cruz, schumer, ambassadorships, nord stream 2, pipeline
255
2021-52-14
Tuesday, 14 December 2021 02:52 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved