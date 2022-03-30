Sen. Cruz: Dems Panicking, Pelosi Preparing to Claim Midterms Were Stolen

With Democrats panicking that they are headed for defeat in the midterms, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., is going to claim that the election was stolen, Sen. Ted Cruz told Fox's "The Ingraham Angle."

The Texas Republican said Democrats "know they're going to lose. And Nancy Pelosi is not going to go quietly … she's already preparing to scream the election was stolen."

Cruz added that "what she means by stolen is that people showed up to vote against Democrats."

He said "their policy is crashing and burning," and that Americans are not fooled by their duplicity.

Cruz stressed that all of the policies Democrats have "are a disaster," with the public "paying $6 and $7 a gallon for gas. They see the border — complete and total chaos ... they still see the disasters of Biden's policies assaulting our constitutional liberties, including a very liberal Supreme Court justice nominee who we can expect to undermine our free speech, undermine religious liberty, undermine the Second Amendment and to be incredibly lenient on crime."

The senator added that, "amazingly, their foreign policy is even worse than their domestic and economic policy."

Cruz emphasized that "Democrats don't believe in democracy … they want nine unelected lawyers to mandate every policy outcome in the country."

He added, "They know their ideas are unpopular. It's why they hide from what they believe. How many Democrats talk about gun control? How many Democrats talk about silencing free speech or taking away your religious liberty? They pretend they don't believe it and then they try to ram that agenda through."