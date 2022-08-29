Sen. Ted Cruz: Trump 'Just Broke' Liz Cheney

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, said former President Donald Trump simply "broke" Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., who "decided she is a Washington, D.C., left-wing Democrat now."

Cruz, speaking on his "Verdict" YouTube show, spoke of Cheney's recent loss in the Wyoming Republican primary after she joined House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's Jan. 6 select committee as vice chair.

"There are some people who Donald Trump just broke," Cruz, R-Texas, said. "They hate Trump so much that their mind went on fritz.

"And I got to say, Liz is unrecognizable. She has become a left-wing Democrat now."

Cruz said, while he sometimes takes issue with Trump's personal actions, he has been aligned with the former president when it comes to policy. That is unlike Cheney, whose remarks stemming from the House Jan. 6 Select Committee are "indistinguishable" from Democrat House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., or Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., according to Cruz.

"Trump came into power, and her mind just shattered," Cruz said.

"Cheney's circus act on the Jan. 6 commission is indistinguishable from what Nancy Pelosi would say. It's indistinguishable from what [Senate Majority Leader] Chuck Schumer would say."

Cheney on Aug. 16 lost in the GOP primary to Trump-endorsed candidate Harriet Hageman.

"She didn't just lose, she lost by almost 40 points," Cruz said. "And the reason is simple – she doesn't represent the people of Wyoming anymore. The people of Wyoming are conservative. And she has decided she is a Washington, D.C., left-wing Democrat now."

Following her primary defeat, Cheney said she intends to continue her assault on Trump after losing in her bid for reelection. She added that she even was considering running for the White House in 2024.

Cruz told "Verdict" co-host Michael Knowles it was a "badge of honor" that Cheney had made him the "No. 1 person on her list" in attempting to defeat conservative Republicans.

Saying he has known Cheney for "20-plus" years, Cruz added the idea of Cheney being a liberal Democrat would have been "ludicrous" 10 years ago.

"Obviously, her dad was [former Vice President] Dick Cheney," Cruz said. "He was a conservative Republican.

"Look, they're both too neo-connie [conservative] for me. They're both too eager to get us involved in foreign wars. But that being said, on taxes, on social issues, on most issues, Liz Cheney was a down-the-road conservative Republican."