Ted Cruz: Regime Collapse in Iran, Venezuela, Cuba 'Possible' in 6 Months

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, said in an interview late Wednesday that the collapse of the governments in Iran, Venezuela, and Cuba within the next six months is "entirely possible," arguing the United States is facing a rare opening to reshape geopolitical alliances.

"We are at an extraordinary moment in history," Cruz said on Fox News' "Hannity."

"It is entirely possible ... that in the next six months, we will see the regimes fall in Iran, in Venezuela, and in Cuba, and we could also see governments replace them that want to be friends with the United States of America," he said.

Cruz, who sits on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, warned that outcomes are uncertain, but he said such changes would rival the geopolitical impact of the fall of the Berlin Wall.

"Now, let me be clear, I’m not being Pollyannish about this; there are a thousand things that can go wrong," Cruz said.

"But if that happens, this would be the most consequential geopolitical shift since the fall of the Berlin Wall, since America won the Cold War without firing a shot," the Lone Star State senator added.

The remarks came as President Donald Trump escalated pressure on all three governments, including a U.S.-ordered "quarantine" of sanctioned oil tankers linked to Venezuela that the Pentagon has enforced through long-range maritime interdictions.

In one recent operation disclosed by the Pentagon, U.S. forces boarded a tanker in the Indian Ocean after tracking it from the Caribbean, with the Defense Department saying the vessel tried to defy the quarantine.

Cuba, which has relied heavily on imported fuel, has been hit by tightened U.S. restrictions aimed at cutting off oil supplies, a move U.N. human rights experts criticized after a Jan. 29 executive order that they said authorized penalties tied to third-country oil shipments.

In the Middle East, Trump said Thursday that a decision on whether to strike Iran could come "over the next, probably 10 days," as the U.S. surged forces to the region and Iran conducted new drills near the Strait of Hormuz, while nuclear talks remained strained.