Sen. Cruz: Inflation Reduction Act 'Massive Power Grab' by Dems

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, on Sunday labeled the Democrats’ proposed Inflation Reduction Act “a massive power grab.”

In an interview on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures,” said he was astounded at the “party discipline” when it came to shutting down any GOP amendments.

“This is a massive power grab, and I've got to say it's amazing watching these Democrats amendment after amendment, common sense amendments they vote against,” he said.

“They’ve kept party discipline where all of even the supposed moderates have been willing to vote against common sense bills,” he said.

“Every single Democrat, all of them voted to increase gas taxes… stick it to the producers, make our consumers pay more at the pump,” he lamented. “That's the end result they want, and their voting record proves it.”

According to Cruz, the Democrats’ promise that taxes wouldn’t impact anybody making $400,000 or less is “a flat out lie.”

“The Congressional Budget Office analyzed this bill, and it concluded a very large portion of it would be borne by people making under $400,000 a year with, that just about every group of taxpayers would see their taxes go up,” Cruz said. “The Democrats know this. And, by the way, we had amendments to say let's not have any of these taxes fall on people making under $400,000. The Democrats all voted no. They are lying, and you know what they're counting on? They're counting on the corporate media just carrying their water for them and saying, ‘oh, your taxes are not going up.’”

Cruz also pounced on FBI “entrainment” tactics in the case of four men accused of plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

“One of the worst outcomes we've seen both from the Barack Obama administration and now the Joe Biden administration has been the politicization and weaponization of the Department of Justice and the FBI,” Cruz said.

And in the case of Gretchen Whitmer, “two of [the accused men] were acquitted on every count, the other two got mistrials, so not a single defendant got convicted on a single count, and the principal defense for all four of them was entrapment — that it was the FBI who had suggested the plot,” Cruz said, calling it “an incredible dereliction of duty” by the FBI.

