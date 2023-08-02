×
Tags: ted cruz | donald trump | judge | tanya chutkan

Ted Cruz Claims Trump Judge 'Relentlessly Hostile'

By    |   Wednesday, 02 August 2023 05:48 PM EDT

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, on Wednesday criticized the judge presiding over former President Donald Trump's case involving his alleged attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election as "relentlessly hostile" toward Trump.

Cruz, on his podcast "The Verdict with Ted Cruz," claimed that U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan has a "reputation for being far left, even by D.C. District Court standards."

He noted that Chutkan, whom he voted to confirm to the court in 2014, has imposed long sentences when presiding over cases involving the Capitol riot and has set aside several federal death penalty cases.

"In terms of the judge, we can anticipate a judge who is going to be relentlessly hostile to Donald Trump, who is going to bend over backwards for the Biden [Department of Justice], and who is going to make ruling after ruling after ruling against Trump," Cruz said.

The Texas senator also said that there's an "exceptionally high" chance that Trump will be convicted because of the large number of Democrats in Washington, D.C.

"They are not Donald Trump supporters," Cruz said. "The likelihood that a D.C. jury will vote to convict Donald Trump is exceptionally high, and the facts don't matter. The laws don't matter. They hate him."

"That's a big part of the reason why the Biden DOJ wants to bring this case in D.C.," he continued, "which means with a far-left judge and a far-left jury, there is a very real possibility that Donald Trump ends up being convicted."

