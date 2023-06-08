×
Tags: ted cruz | donald trump | indictment | doj | biden administration | merrick garland

Ted Cruz: 'Enormous Damage to Rule of Law'

By    |   Thursday, 08 June 2023 11:13 PM EDT

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, said Thursday night the indictment of former President Donald Trump "will do enormous damage to the rule of law."

Cruz, who was Trump's main rival for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination, responded following news in which Trump said his attorneys were notified by the Department of Justice that he was indicted on charges involving his handling of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. Trump said he is set to appear in federal court in Miami on Tuesday.

"Indicting Donald Trump is the culmination of what Merrick Garland has been pushing for since he became Attorney General," Cruz tweeted. "The weaponization of our Department of Justice against enemies of the Biden admin. will do enormous damage to the rule of law & have a lasting impact."

